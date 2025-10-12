3 Crucial Questions WWE Fans Are Asking After Explosive Crown Jewel 2025 Event

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 delivered shocking twists, fractured alliances, and uncertain futures. Here are three burning questions fans can't stop asking.

Seth Rollins may have defeated Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, but the aftermath raised eyebrows. Despite being the leader of The Vision, not a single member of his faction came out to celebrate. Neither Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, nor Paul Heyman acknowledged the win.

Backstage, Heyman had already instructed Reed and Breakker not to interfere in Rollins' match, telling them to let him fight alone. When asked what would happen if Rollins lost, Heyman cryptically replied that they“know the answer.” That remark hinted at a larger plan in motion.

The cold reception following Rollins' victory suggests that Heyman could be orchestrating a betrayal. Whether Rollins confronts his allies on RAW or Heyman makes his move first, the tension is undeniable.

Roman Reigns' frustration with The Usos was on full display after their costly mistake against Bronson Reed. Jey Uso accidentally speared Reigns through a table, opening the door for Reed to hit the Tsunami and secure the pinfall.

After the match, Reigns told The Usos he didn't want to see them until Christmas before walking away. This moment left fans questioning if the OG Bloodline has reached its end.

Last year, the faction reunited at Survivor Series: WarGames to battle Solo's Bloodline 2.0. Now, with Sami Zayn pursuing a singles run and Jey seemingly distancing himself, Crown Jewel may have marked the final collapse of the original group.

John Cena scored a much‐needed win over AJ Styles, bouncing back from his loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. With only four appearances and two matches left before retirement, the question is who steps up next.

Rumors suggest Dominik Mysterio could be Cena's opponent at Survivor Series: WarGames, where The Champ might pass the torch. Cena's next scheduled appearance is November 10 on RAW in Boston, where fans may finally get clarity on his next challenger.