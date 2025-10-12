Asianet Exclusive:“Shekhar Kapur Has His Way Of Bringing The Best In Actors,” Says Daughter Kaveri Kapur On Working In Masoom 2

Kaveri Kapur is all set to collaborate with her father, acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, in the much-anticipated remake of his 1983 classic Masoom. In an exclusive conversation on Table for Two, the young actor opened up about being directed by her father for the first time, calling it both“comfortable and creatively liberating.”

Talking about her experience on Masoom 2, Kaveri said,“My father has his way of bringing the best in actors. Working with him is a very comfortable environment...there's a lot of freedom to explore and go really deep into a character. He'll push you to do that, he'll encourage that.”

Kaveri also shared her admiration for the senior cast she'll be working alongside, adding,“I'm working with such veteran actors, so it's kind of intimidating, but it's mostly really inspiring and I'm excited to see what I'll get to learn.”

The original Masoom, directed by Shekhar Kapur in 1983, was a sensitive adaptation of Erich Segal's novel Man, Woman and Child, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Jugal Hansraj. The upcoming remake, Masoom 2 (allegedly titled Masoom: The Next Generation), is said to revisit the emotional complexities of family, forgiveness, and innocence, this time from a modern lens. While official details remain under wraps, reports suggest the project brings together an ensemble cast of seasoned performers alongside Kaveri in a pivotal role, who made her acting debut with Kunal Kohli's Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, said the opportunity to be directed by her father feels like“coming full circle.”

With a filmography that includes iconic titles like Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, and the original Masoom, Shekhar Kapur continues to be celebrated as one of India's most visionary filmmakers, and Masoom 2 marks a poignant chapter in both his artistic and personal journey.