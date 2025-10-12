Asianet Exclusive:“Shekhar Kapur Has His Way Of Bringing The Best In Actors,” Says Daughter Kaveri Kapur On Working In Masoom 2
Kaveri Kapur is all set to collaborate with her father, acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, in the much-anticipated remake of his 1983 classic Masoom. In an exclusive conversation on Table for Two, the young actor opened up about being directed by her father for the first time, calling it both“comfortable and creatively liberating.”
Talking about her experience on Masoom 2, Kaveri said,“My father has his way of bringing the best in actors. Working with him is a very comfortable environment...there's a lot of freedom to explore and go really deep into a character. He'll push you to do that, he'll encourage that.”
Kaveri also shared her admiration for the senior cast she'll be working alongside, adding,“I'm working with such veteran actors, so it's kind of intimidating, but it's mostly really inspiring and I'm excited to see what I'll get to learn.”
The original Masoom, directed by Shekhar Kapur in 1983, was a sensitive adaptation of Erich Segal's novel Man, Woman and Child, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Jugal Hansraj. The upcoming remake, Masoom 2 (allegedly titled Masoom: The Next Generation), is said to revisit the emotional complexities of family, forgiveness, and innocence, this time from a modern lens. While official details remain under wraps, reports suggest the project brings together an ensemble cast of seasoned performers alongside Kaveri in a pivotal role, who made her acting debut with Kunal Kohli's Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, said the opportunity to be directed by her father feels like“coming full circle.”
With a filmography that includes iconic titles like Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, and the original Masoom, Shekhar Kapur continues to be celebrated as one of India's most visionary filmmakers, and Masoom 2 marks a poignant chapter in both his artistic and personal journey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment