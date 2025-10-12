Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gautam Adani Net Worth: Let's Check Out Adani's House, Cars And More

2025-10-12 05:00:42
Gautam Adani owns a luxury bungalow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. You can find its value, his corporate house, net worth, business, and more information here.  

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's Delhi home. He recently announced plans for three Giga factories for solar, hydrogen, and wind, part of a $70B clean energy investment by 2030.  

It's worth noting that a few weeks after Gautam Adani's announcement, fellow billionaire competitor Mukesh Ambani officially announced a fifth Giga factory.  

Gautam Adani is India's 2nd richest person. His net worth is said to be ₹6,75,000 crore. The exact price of Gautam Adani's house in Ahmedabad is unknown, but it's surely worth many crores.

Two years ago, Gautam Adani bought a century-old bungalow in Lutyens, Delhi. The Adani Group purchased the 25,000 sq ft bungalow for ₹400 crore.

She's the reason for Gautam Adani's success.. Priti Adani's net worth is this many crores?  

Gautam Adani owns luxury cars like a BMW 7 Series, Rolls-Royce, and Ferrari, plus private jets including a Bombardier Challenger, Embraer Legacy, and a helicopter.  

