'Shouldn't Allow Girls Out At Night': Mamata Banerjee's Shocker On Medical Student Gang-Rape (WATCH)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday broke her silence over the gang rape at a private medical college near hospital premises, saying that a girl should not be allowed to go out at night. She said that it is unfair to drag her government as this was the private medically college's responsibility to ensure her safety.

"... The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people. Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly. Three people have already been arrested. We will take stringent action... When it happens in other states, it is also condemnable. Such incidents have taken place in Manipur, UP, Bihar, Odisha; we also think the government must take stringent action there. In our state, we charge-sheeted the people within 1-2 months, and the lower court gave the order to hang the accused," CM Mamata Banerjee said on the MBBS student gangrape.

