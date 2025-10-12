Karan Johar Celebrates His '25Th Year As A Host', Sharing Stage With SRK
Stating that he began his journey as a host with Filmfare 25 years ago, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a clip of some fun practice sessions with King Khan before hosting the prestigious awards.
"Behind the scenes @filmfare ... hosted it with the one and only the KING @iamsrk ... also a bit of trivia! This is my 25th year as a stage host... I began my hosting career 25 years ago with @filmfare and 25 years later here I am .... Thank you GUJRAT TOURISM for being such a huge support to our industry!, (sic)" Karan captioned the post.
The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' maker thanked the Filmfare for bestowing upon him another Black Lady, acknowledging his hard work.
Karan wrote on his IG, "Thank you @filmfare for acknowledging and awarding the CINE ICONS through the decades... was humbled to win for the 90s and am proud to have won my 7th FILMFARE AWARD last night with @iamsrk and @kajol ... was such an indelible moment for me (Red heart emojis)".
Prior to this, KJo recalled some fond memories from the time he bagged his first Filmfare award.
Revealing what the award means to him, the filmmaker said, "I still remember when I won my first Filmfare award back in 1999 - I was really nervous, it was a very competitive year, there were so many releases that year. I remember sitting with my father (Yash Johar), very stressed, and dad told me, "Beta chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times and you might just get this award". So I remember that moment very vividly, and I remember what it meant to me to win my first Filmfare award because as a filmmaker and a member of the fraternity, a Filmfare is not just a recognition, it's an emotion because it is the most archived film award, going back 70 years."
