Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 12, 2025


2025-10-12 05:00:23
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Clássicos do Brasil fills Marina da Glória from 15:00 with Xande canta Caetano, O Grande Encontro, Lenine + Suzano and Los Sebosos Postizos, Blue Note hosts Doces Bárbaros (19:00), Teatro Riachuelo's festival presents“Não Me Entrego, Não!” (18:00), and Cidade das Artes stages Balé Nacional da China - GuoNian (15:00); also notable daytime picks are“Brincando de Ópera” at Theatro Municipal (11:00) and Orquestra Petrobras Sinfônica's family concert at Sala Cecília Meireles (11:00).

Top Picks Tonight Clássicos do Brasil - Xande canta Caetano, O Grande Encontro, Lenine + Suzano, Los Sebosos Postizos (from 15:00)
  • Why picked: A stacked Sunday bill at the bay with four heavyweight sets and a festival atmosphere.
  • Start: Gates 15:00 (music all afternoon/evening)
  • Address: Marina da Glória, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, s/n, Glória
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/rio-de-janeir
  • Tickets: Bilheteria Digital - Pista Lote 4: R$240 ($45), R$120 meia ($23), R$140 social ($26)
Doces Bárbaros - com Rê Adegas e Luiz Zago at Blue Note (19:00)
  • Why picked: Intimate tribute to the MPB classic suite - easy, seated Sunday anchor by the beach.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note show page
  • Tickets: Eventim (via Blue Note)
1o Festival de Teatro do Rio -“Não Me Entrego, Não!” (18:00) - Teatro Riachuelo
  • Why picked: One-night monologue by Othon Bastos in a landmark downtown theater - strong pre-show before music.
  • Start: 18:00
  • Address: Teatro Riachuelo, Rua do Passeio, 38, Centro
  • Website/Tickets: Ingresso
Balé Nacional da China - GuoNian at Cidade das Artes (15:00)
  • Why picked: Rare international ballet date - matinee works perfectly before downtown/Lapa plans.
  • Start: 15:00
  • Address: Av. das Américas, 5300, Barra da Tijuca
  • Website: Cidade das Artes
  • Tickets: Plateia R$400 ($75), meia R$200 ($38) - Sympla
Also notable
  • Música no Assyrio - Brincando de Ópera (11:00) - Theatro Municipal, Praça Floriano, s/n, Centro. Fever event
  • Orquestra Petrobras Sinfônica - O Som das Histórias (11:00) - Sala Cecília Meireles, Largo da Lapa, 47. OPES page
Suggested route

Festival + Blue Note: Enter Clássicos do Brasil from 15:00 at Marina da Glória, then ride ~15 minutes to Copacabana to catch Doces Bárbaros at Blue Note (19:00). If you prefer theater, swap the festival for the 18:00 monologue at Teatro Riachuelo and finish by the beach.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Glória/Cinelândia and Copacabana; Metro works well pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
  • Allow buffer time for security/entry at festivals and seated theaters; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • Keep valuables secure in crowded areas; set a clear post-show meeting point.

Listings gathered for Sunday, October 12, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

MENAFN12102025007421016031ID1110183585

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search