Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 12, 2025
Why picked: A stacked Sunday bill at the bay with four heavyweight sets and a festival atmosphere.
Start: Gates 15:00 (music all afternoon/evening)
Address: Marina da Glória, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, s/n, Glória
Tickets: Bilheteria Digital - Pista Lote 4: R$240 ($45), R$120 meia ($23), R$140 social ($26)
Why picked: Intimate tribute to the MPB classic suite - easy, seated Sunday anchor by the beach.
Start: 19:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note show page
Tickets: Eventim (via Blue Note)
Why picked: One-night monologue by Othon Bastos in a landmark downtown theater - strong pre-show before music.
Start: 18:00
Address: Teatro Riachuelo, Rua do Passeio, 38, Centro
Website/Tickets: Ingresso
Why picked: Rare international ballet date - matinee works perfectly before downtown/Lapa plans.
Start: 15:00
Address: Av. das Américas, 5300, Barra da Tijuca
Website: Cidade das Artes
Tickets: Plateia R$400 ($75), meia R$200 ($38) - Sympla
Música no Assyrio - Brincando de Ópera (11:00)
- Theatro Municipal, Praça Floriano, s/n, Centro. Fever event
Orquestra Petrobras Sinfônica - O Som das Histórias (11:00)
- Sala Cecília Meireles, Largo da Lapa, 47. OPES page
Festival + Blue Note: Enter Clássicos do Brasil from 15:00 at Marina da Glória, then ride ~15 minutes to Copacabana to catch Doces Bárbaros at Blue Note (19:00). If you prefer theater, swap the festival for the 18:00 monologue at Teatro Riachuelo and finish by the beach.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Glória/Cinelândia and Copacabana; Metro works well pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
Allow buffer time for security/entry at festivals and seated theaters; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Keep valuables secure in crowded areas; set a clear post-show meeting point.
Listings gathered for Sunday, October 12, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
