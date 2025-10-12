Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 12, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Clássicos do Brasil fills Marina da Glória from 15:00 with Xande canta Caetano, O Grande Encontro, Lenine + Suzano and Los Sebosos Postizos, Blue Note hosts Doces Bárbaros (19:00), Teatro Riachuelo's festival presents“Não Me Entrego, Não!” (18:00), and Cidade das Artes stages Balé Nacional da China - GuoNian (15:00); also notable daytime picks are“Brincando de Ópera” at Theatro Municipal (11:00) and Orquestra Petrobras Sinfônica's family concert at Sala Cecília Meireles (11:00).



Why picked: A stacked Sunday bill at the bay with four heavyweight sets and a festival atmosphere.

Start: Gates 15:00 (music all afternoon/evening)

Address: Marina da Glória, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, s/n, Glória

Address: Marina da Glória, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, s/n, Glória
Tickets: Bilheteria Digital - Pista Lote 4: R$240 ($45), R$120 meia ($23), R$140 social ($26)



Why picked: Intimate tribute to the MPB classic suite - easy, seated Sunday anchor by the beach.

Start: 19:00

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Tickets: Eventim (via Blue Note)



Why picked: One-night monologue by Othon Bastos in a landmark downtown theater - strong pre-show before music.

Start: 18:00

Address: Teatro Riachuelo, Rua do Passeio, 38, Centro
Tickets: Ingresso



Why picked: Rare international ballet date - matinee works perfectly before downtown/Lapa plans.

Start: 15:00

Address: Av. das Américas, 5300, Barra da Tijuca

Address: Av. das Américas, 5300, Barra da Tijuca
Tickets: Plateia R$400 ($75), meia R$200 ($38) - Sympla



Música no Assyrio - Brincando de Ópera (11:00) - Theatro Municipal, Praça Floriano, s/n, Centro. Fever event Orquestra Petrobras Sinfônica - O Som das Histórias (11:00) - Sala Cecília Meireles, Largo da Lapa, 47. OPES page

Festival + Blue Note: Enter Clássicos do Brasil from 15:00 at Marina da Glória, then ride ~15 minutes to Copacabana to catch Doces Bárbaros at Blue Note (19:00). If you prefer theater, swap the festival for the 18:00 monologue at Teatro Riachuelo and finish by the beach.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Glória/Cinelândia and Copacabana; Metro works well pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).

Allow buffer time for security/entry at festivals and seated theaters; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards. Keep valuables secure in crowded areas; set a clear post-show meeting point.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Sunday, October 12, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.