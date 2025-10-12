São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 12, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 12, 2025
-
Why picked: Italian-Brazilian jazz voice in a pristine, seated room on Avenida Paulista-perfect Sunday start.
Start: 19:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - Mafalda Minnozzi
-
Why picked: 2000s alt-rock sing-alongs in a big, easy-to-reach Barra Funda hall.
Start: abertura 19:00
Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Água Branca / Barra Funda
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - The Calling
-
Why picked: High-energy Queen celebration in SP's classic New Orleans-style club-great sound and dance floor.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127, Moema
Tickets: Sympla - Bourbon Street hub . Info: venue/artist announcements
-
Why picked: Warm, family-friendly early-evening set in a beloved downtown jazz room.
Start: 17:00
Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Sympla - Quarteto in Brasa
-
Komplexo Tempo (Mooca) - Festival Híbrido 2025 (Dia 2)
- Start: programação contínua (verifique seu horário); Address: Mooca; Tickets/Info: Sympla - Festival Híbrido .
Vila Maria Zélia - Quintal dos Prettos (roda de samba)
- Start: 14:00 (edição especial); Address: R. José Pinheiro Bezerra, 100, Belenzinho; Tickets: Sympla - Quintal dos Prettos .
Easy arc: 17:00 JazzB (Vila Buarque) → 18:45 head to Paulista → 19:00 Mafalda Minnozzi at Blue Note → 20:10 rideshare to Moema for Queen Music Tribute (20:00; catch main set) → 22:00 pivot to Barra Funda/Água Branca for The Calling (doors 19:00; main set later). Daytime add-on: begin 14:00 at Quintal dos Prettos (Vila Maria Zélia), then join the evening plan.Getting around & quick tips
-
Sunday rides are lighter but plan pickups after big shows (Água Branca ↔ Moema ↔ Paulista runs ~15–35 min).
Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck ticket QR/door times before leaving.
Blue Note and JazzB are seated-arrive a bit early for better tables; Bourbon Street has dance floor space near the stage.
Note: Listings verified for Sunday, Oct 12, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always confirm on the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
