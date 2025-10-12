Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 12, 2025


2025-10-12 05:00:23
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Mafalda Minnozzi at Blue Note (Paulista), The Calling at Audio (Água Branca/Barra Funda), Queen Music Tribute at Bourbon Street (Moema), and Quarteto in Brasa convidando Vic Hugues at JazzB (Vila Buarque). Also notable: Festival Híbrido (Dia 2) at Komplexo Tempo (Mooca) and Quintal dos Prettos (edição especial) at Vila Maria Zélia (Belenzinho).

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Mafalda Minnozzi:“Riofonic - Alma Carioca”
  • Why picked: Italian-Brazilian jazz voice in a pristine, seated room on Avenida Paulista-perfect Sunday start.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Mafalda Minnozzi
Audio - The Calling (rock)
  • Why picked: 2000s alt-rock sing-alongs in a big, easy-to-reach Barra Funda hall.
  • Start: abertura 19:00
  • Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Água Branca / Barra Funda
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - The Calling
Bourbon Street - Queen Music Tribute (tribute)
  • Why picked: High-energy Queen celebration in SP's classic New Orleans-style club-great sound and dance floor.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Tickets: Sympla - Bourbon Street hub . Info: venue/artist announcements
JazzB - Quarteto in Brasa convida Vic Hugues (songbook/domingo)
  • Why picked: Warm, family-friendly early-evening set in a beloved downtown jazz room.
  • Start: 17:00
  • Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Sympla - Quarteto in Brasa
Also notable
  • Komplexo Tempo (Mooca) - Festival Híbrido 2025 (Dia 2) - Start: programação contínua (verifique seu horário); Address: Mooca; Tickets/Info: Sympla - Festival Híbrido .
  • Vila Maria Zélia - Quintal dos Prettos (roda de samba) - Start: 14:00 (edição especial); Address: R. José Pinheiro Bezerra, 100, Belenzinho; Tickets: Sympla - Quintal dos Prettos .
Suggested route

Easy arc: 17:00 JazzB (Vila Buarque) → 18:45 head to Paulista → 19:00 Mafalda Minnozzi at Blue Note → 20:10 rideshare to Moema for Queen Music Tribute (20:00; catch main set) → 22:00 pivot to Barra Funda/Água Branca for The Calling (doors 19:00; main set later). Daytime add-on: begin 14:00 at Quintal dos Prettos (Vila Maria Zélia), then join the evening plan.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Sunday rides are lighter but plan pickups after big shows (Água Branca ↔ Moema ↔ Paulista runs ~15–35 min).
  • Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck ticket QR/door times before leaving.
  • Blue Note and JazzB are seated-arrive a bit early for better tables; Bourbon Street has dance floor space near the stage.

Note: Listings verified for Sunday, Oct 12, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always confirm on the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

