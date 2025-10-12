403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Inside Brazil's Polarization: A Small Progressive Bloc, A Big Cultural Backlash
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A major national survey by More in Common with Quaest looks past the familiar Lula–Bolsonaro split and finds a more complicated map: six political publics with different identities and worries.
Two groups dominate-Disengaged (27%) and Cautious (27%)-and largely avoid day-to-day political fights.
At the edges sit Progressive Militants (5%) and Indignant Patriots on the right (6%), with Traditional Left (14%) and Traditional Conservatives (21%) in between.
The headline finding is how far Progressive Militants sit from the country's mainstream. They are more educated (53% have higher education), better off financially (37% earn above 10,000 reais), less religious (41%), and more white (57%).
They identify strongly as progressive, lean to left parties, and are highly active in public life. Their priorities center on social justice-inequality, race, and gender.
On crime and schooling they diverge decisively: far fewer back jailing minors, few think human rights get in the way of fighting crime, support for military-run schools is low, and trust in the Church and Armed Forces is much weaker than elsewhere.
Inside Brazil's Polarization: A Small Progressive Bloc, A Big Cultural Backlash
On the other side, Indignant Patriots are deeply mobilized and rooted in conservative identity.
Many consume political news via WhatsApp and YouTube and express strong distrust of Congress and the Supreme Court.
Traditional Conservatives share values around order, family, and faith but with lower intensity.
The“story behind the story” is how these social profiles feed Brazil's culture wars. Because the progressive activist bloc is relatively affluent, highly schooled, and less religious, it can be cast-fairly or not-as an elite out of step with everyday norms.
That perception gives the right a powerful narrative for cultural populism: ordinary people versus cultural and academic elites.
It lands especially well with the Disengaged and Cautious majority, who are conservative by identity but loosely tied to parties and focused on economic security and public services.
Why this matters, in simple terms: Brazil's political heat is not just left versus right; it is also mainstream versus a small activist vanguard.
Understanding who these groups are-and why they clash-helps explain the enduring pull of cultural populism in a country where most people are tired of the fight but still wary of elites.
Two groups dominate-Disengaged (27%) and Cautious (27%)-and largely avoid day-to-day political fights.
At the edges sit Progressive Militants (5%) and Indignant Patriots on the right (6%), with Traditional Left (14%) and Traditional Conservatives (21%) in between.
The headline finding is how far Progressive Militants sit from the country's mainstream. They are more educated (53% have higher education), better off financially (37% earn above 10,000 reais), less religious (41%), and more white (57%).
They identify strongly as progressive, lean to left parties, and are highly active in public life. Their priorities center on social justice-inequality, race, and gender.
On crime and schooling they diverge decisively: far fewer back jailing minors, few think human rights get in the way of fighting crime, support for military-run schools is low, and trust in the Church and Armed Forces is much weaker than elsewhere.
Inside Brazil's Polarization: A Small Progressive Bloc, A Big Cultural Backlash
On the other side, Indignant Patriots are deeply mobilized and rooted in conservative identity.
Many consume political news via WhatsApp and YouTube and express strong distrust of Congress and the Supreme Court.
Traditional Conservatives share values around order, family, and faith but with lower intensity.
The“story behind the story” is how these social profiles feed Brazil's culture wars. Because the progressive activist bloc is relatively affluent, highly schooled, and less religious, it can be cast-fairly or not-as an elite out of step with everyday norms.
That perception gives the right a powerful narrative for cultural populism: ordinary people versus cultural and academic elites.
It lands especially well with the Disengaged and Cautious majority, who are conservative by identity but loosely tied to parties and focused on economic security and public services.
Why this matters, in simple terms: Brazil's political heat is not just left versus right; it is also mainstream versus a small activist vanguard.
Understanding who these groups are-and why they clash-helps explain the enduring pull of cultural populism in a country where most people are tired of the fight but still wary of elites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment