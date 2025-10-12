Sharm El-Sheikh Hosts International Peace Summit On Monday

An international summit titled "Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit" will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, October 13, 2025, afternoon.

The summit will be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries.

The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.

This summit comes in light of US President Trump's vision for achieving peace in the region and his relentless efforts to end conflicts around the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.