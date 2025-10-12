Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sharm El-Sheikh Hosts International Peace Summit On Monday


2025-10-12 05:00:13
(MENAFN- APO Group)


An international summit titled "Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit" will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, October 13, 2025, afternoon.

The summit will be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries.

The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.

This summit comes in light of US President Trump's vision for achieving peace in the region and his relentless efforts to end conflicts around the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

MENAFN12102025004934011406ID1110183580

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search