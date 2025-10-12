Sharm El-Sheikh Hosts International Peace Summit On Monday
An international summit titled "Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit" will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, October 13, 2025, afternoon.
The summit will be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries.
The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.
This summit comes in light of US President Trump's vision for achieving peace in the region and his relentless efforts to end conflicts around the world.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment