403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine demolishes Russian hypermarket in drone assault
(MENAFN) A hypermarket in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was destroyed after being hit by a Ukrainian drone on Saturday night, local authorities reported. Earlier in the day, another attack in the region injured four civilians.
According to officials, the Sigma hypermarket—a former Auchan along the Slaviansk–Donetsk–Mariupol highway—was struck at around 10:24pm local time, triggering a massive fire that rapidly consumed the building.
Authorities described the hypermarket as “almost entirely burned down,” noting that the blaze caused the roof and internal framework to collapse. Emergency teams were sent to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties were reported at the site.
Earlier on the same day, officials said Ukrainian forces had attacked Gorlovka and Makeevka. At least four civilians were injured, one critically, when a passenger bus was struck. Several residential buildings, vehicles, and a kindergarten were also damaged during the attacks.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the type of munitions used and the full extent of the destruction.
Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as other Russian territories near the front. Moscow has labeled these incidents as “terrorist attacks” and warned of possible retaliation.
According to officials, the Sigma hypermarket—a former Auchan along the Slaviansk–Donetsk–Mariupol highway—was struck at around 10:24pm local time, triggering a massive fire that rapidly consumed the building.
Authorities described the hypermarket as “almost entirely burned down,” noting that the blaze caused the roof and internal framework to collapse. Emergency teams were sent to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties were reported at the site.
Earlier on the same day, officials said Ukrainian forces had attacked Gorlovka and Makeevka. At least four civilians were injured, one critically, when a passenger bus was struck. Several residential buildings, vehicles, and a kindergarten were also damaged during the attacks.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the type of munitions used and the full extent of the destruction.
Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as other Russian territories near the front. Moscow has labeled these incidents as “terrorist attacks” and warned of possible retaliation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment