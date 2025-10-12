Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine demolishes Russian hypermarket in drone assault

2025-10-12 04:56:34
(MENAFN) A hypermarket in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was destroyed after being hit by a Ukrainian drone on Saturday night, local authorities reported. Earlier in the day, another attack in the region injured four civilians.

According to officials, the Sigma hypermarket—a former Auchan along the Slaviansk–Donetsk–Mariupol highway—was struck at around 10:24pm local time, triggering a massive fire that rapidly consumed the building.

Authorities described the hypermarket as “almost entirely burned down,” noting that the blaze caused the roof and internal framework to collapse. Emergency teams were sent to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties were reported at the site.

Earlier on the same day, officials said Ukrainian forces had attacked Gorlovka and Makeevka. At least four civilians were injured, one critically, when a passenger bus was struck. Several residential buildings, vehicles, and a kindergarten were also damaged during the attacks.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the type of munitions used and the full extent of the destruction.

Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as other Russian territories near the front. Moscow has labeled these incidents as “terrorist attacks” and warned of possible retaliation.

