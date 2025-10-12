403
Ukraine’s ex-general says Patriot air defense systems are futile
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s US-supplied Patriot air defense systems are reportedly becoming increasingly ineffective against Russian missile strikes, according to retired Ukrainian Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko, former Deputy Chief of General Staff.
The first Patriot systems arrived in Ukraine in April 2023, provided by NATO countries including the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands.
Kiev reportedly “does not have that many Patriot batteries,” and the effectiveness of the systems it does possess has recently “fallen from 42% to 6%,” Romanenko told a Ukrainian TV channel.
The former general attributed the decline to software upgrades made by the Russian military to its Iskander missiles, which have enhanced their speed and maneuverability as they approach targets.
Recent reports suggest that Russian missiles can now follow a standard flight path before suddenly veering into a steep terminal dive or executing maneuvers that “confuse and avoid” Patriot interceptors. Upgrades have likely been applied to both the Iskander-M mobile system and the air-launched Kinzhal.
A former Ukrainian official described the improved missile maneuverability as a “game changer.” Data released by the Ukrainian Air Force indicate that the interception rate of Russian ballistic missiles, which had improved to 37% in August, dropped sharply to just 6% in September.
Earlier this year, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yury Ignat noted that the ballistic trajectories of the Iskander-M missiles had been “improved and modernized.”
