SJM To Present Premier Travel Experiences At“Experience Macao Mega Sale” In Malaysia

Blending creative curation with interactive experiences, SJM will invite Malaysian visitors on a sensory journey that celebrates Macau's distinctive East-meets-West heritage. At its custom-designed booth, SJM will present exclusive limited-time stay packages and an industry luncheon, aimed at strengthening ties with both the public and tourism leaders, as well as deepening collaboration within Malaysia's tourism community.

Cultural Fusion and Enhanced Engagement: Interactive Featured Booths

SJM's booth at the event will feature Sino-Portuguese style architecture, presenting stunning visuals of its properties, including Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau and Grand Lisboa Macau, alongside their diverse facilities and“tourism+” offerings. The beloved SJM mascot,“Sam the Rooster” will greet guests and present commemorative gifts, while SJM representatives and hospitality ambassadors will provide personalised travel consultations and introduce Malaysian visitors to the array of experiences available across its resort.

Visitors who register for a“SJM Supreme Card” membership and engage in interactive activities will receive a limited-edition“Sam the Rooster” keychain and fan. They can also participate in mini-games for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a luxurious one-night stay at Grand Lisboa Palace Macau or a SJM F&B voucher valued at MOP500.

Crafted with Ingenuity: Themed Packages Create Memorable Stays

SJM has crafted a range of limited-time themed packages for the Malaysian market, spanning cultural immersion, family activities, golf excursions, and luxury retreats. These exclusive offerings invite guests to enjoy personalised service and distinctive experiences at the culturally rich Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, the globally unique THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, and Asia's first Palazzo Versace Macau. (Please see the appendix for details.)

Where Culture Sparks Excitement: Arts and Sports Illuminate Macau

SJM continues to enrich the visitor experience with its diverse“Tourism+” offerings and hallmark hospitality. At the Malaysia Mega Sale, SJM will showcase a dynamic blend of cultural, artistic, and sporting highlights that define Macau's modern appeal. Art lovers can marvel at more than 140 original masterpieces in the“Picasso: Beauty and Drama” exhibition or explore the city's heritage at the inaugural exhibition,“The Lisboa, Macau Stories” at Grand Lisboa Palace Art Gallery. The residency ballet show“The Adventures of ALICE @ Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau,” brought to life by an international cast, and the radiant“Culture City of East Asia Lantern Festival” promise cultural encounters that leave a lasting impression on every visitor.

For K-pop music fans, SJM presents“G-DRAGON MEDIA EXHIBITION : Übermensch” at Grand Lisboa Palace until 30 October. As the largest stop on its global tour, the exhibition integrates cutting-edge technologies to reimagine the creative spirit of G-DRAGON's latest album. SJM also offers seven exclusive ticket packages and limited-edition merchandise, including the full G-DRAGON art series.

Families can dive into adventure at two themed experience zones:“Martial Arts Arena,” which immerses visitors in the traditions of Chinese martial arts, and“AI Wonderland,” where interactive play meets the future of artificial intelligence. Sports fans, meanwhile, can look forward to a calendar of world-class events, including the Macao Open in October, the Macau Grand Prix in November, and the CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships in December-each reinforcing Macau's vitality as a destination brimming with excitement.

Taste the World: A Global Gastronomic Journey

SJM invites Malaysian guests to embark on an epicurean adventure showcasing world-class flavours, featuring award-winning restaurants such as the three-MICHELIN-starred Robuchon au Dôme and two-MICHELIN-starred The Eight at Grand Lisboa, one-MICHELIN-starred Zuicho at Grand Lisboa Palace, and Forbes Five-Star honourees Mesa by José Avillez, Palace Garden, and Don Alfonso 1890. SJM's expanding culinary collaborations include the heritage-inspired“Kam Pek Market” offering local Macanese and Asian specialities. Additional signature restaurants present authentic Italian home-style dishes, Maritime Silk Road-inspired creations, and classic Macanese-Portuguese cuisine, each reflecting SJM's dedication to exceptional dining experiences.

Through partnerships with renowned chefs and culinary brands, SJM presents the“Chefs' Table: A Symphony of Senses”, reinforcing Macau's UNESCO“Creative City of Gastronomy” status. Paired with one of Asia's foremost wine collections, every meal becomes an unforgettable experience. This November, the highly anticipated international event-Whisky Live & Fine Spirits Macau 2025 will return to Grand Lisboa Palace, showcasing an extraordinary array of whiskies and fine spirits from around the world.

SJM welcomes Malaysian travellers and trade partners to IOI City Mall to take part in this vibrant celebration of culture, art, sport, and cuisine.

Appendix:

