UAE Space Regulator Launches Licence App Platform

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The UAE Space Agency has rolled out a new digital platform designed to deliver space licences and permits entirely online via a smartphone app, enabling applicants to sign in using UAE PASS and monitor their application status. The launch took place in Dubai ahead of the GITEX Global 2025 tech expo.

This platform replaces traditional paper-based workflows with an integrated, automated system. Submissions, approvals and tracking are now consolidated into a user interface that aims to reduce processing times and increase transparency. Companies, start-ups and investors across the space sector will access the full lifecycle of licensing digitally, including renewals, amendments and compliance reporting.

UAESA's chairman, Khalifa Al Shamsi, emphasised that the move aligns with the UAE's ambition to become a regional space hub.“This platform reinforces our commitment to efficiency, sustainability and innovation,” he said. The agency expects that the system will eliminate redundancy, reduce human error and allow for better data analytics to guide policy decisions.

The system ties into UAE PASS, the country's national digital identity service, meaning users can authenticate securely with existing credentials. Once logged in, applicants will receive real-time updates at each processing stage and be able to respond to requests or queries via the interface.

Behind the scenes, UAESA integrated the platform with multiple government entities-such as telecommunications regulators, frequency management and national security agencies-to ensure licensing decisions can access requisite data without repeated manual handovers. This interoperability was cited as a major technical hurdle during development, but UAESA says the system passes all requisite security audits.

Space industry observers see multiple competitive advantages. By cutting weeks or even months from licence cycles, the platform may attract foreign investment and accelerate project deployment. It also lowers the barrier for smaller actors - including universities or start-ups - to obtain permitting for satellite launches, ground stations or frequency allocations.

See also Global Call Forwarding Returns to GITEX to Showcase Smarter Global Voice Solutions for Tech Teams

That said, challenges remain. Some firms have flagged concerns over the transition, especially those with legacy processes, noting that training and system migration will require internal adjustments. Also, regulatory complexity in cross-border space operations is unlikely to disappear entirely, so coordination with other national and international space authorities will still demand institutional engagement.

Arabian Post – Tech

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?