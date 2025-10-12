Hytera Pushes AI-Enabled Comms Into Gulf Security Space

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai - Hytera Communications unveiled a slate of artificial intelligence-driven communication tools designed specifically for public safety, law enforcement and defence sectors in the Gulf region, ahead of its showcase at GITEX Global 2025.

At the heart of Hytera's push is a vision of integrated, mission-critical communications that fuse voice, video, and data streams with AI analytics to improve situational awareness, incident response speed and evidence handling.

The company will debut the P60 Smart PoC Radio, a compact device marrying push-to-talk over cellular capability with 3GPP-aligned mission-critical services. This enables frontline users to stream video, send data, and communicate via voice over a single radio interface. Also on display will be the SC700 LTE Body Camera, built for continuous field operation with extended battery life, high-definition video capture and advanced noise reduction in audio. The SC700 is integrated with Hytera's upgraded Digital Evidence Management system, which automates evidence ingestion, classification and secure sharing while preserving a chain of custody.

Hytera also plans to demonstrate its Intelligent Mobile Enforcement Solution, an ecosystem combining body cameras, in-vehicle video units and AI models for real-time analytics such as facial recognition and licence plate detection. From command centres, data from multiple sensors can be aggregated and visualised to support dispatch decisions and resource allocation.

According to Stanley Song, Vice President at Hytera, the Middle East market represents one of the fastest growing regions for professional communication technologies. He emphasised that public safety systems must go beyond simple coverage - they must protect the integrity of data, location privacy, and resilience against cyber threats. Given the rising challenges of urban security, cross-border crime and regional instability, Song argued that interoperable, secure, AI-augmented communications can help authorities maintain continuity under stress.

Hytera's roadmap reflects broader shifts in the mission-critical communications sector. Competing firms are also embedding AI capabilities and federated data architectures so that frontline devices act as sensors, not just radios. In parallel, regional governments in Gulf Cooperation Council states are investing heavily in smart city, surveillance and emergency response infrastructures, creating receptive demand for advanced solutions.

