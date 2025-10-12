Godot Now Runs Natively On Iphone Via Xogot

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Xogot has extended its reach: the full Godot engine can now run natively on iPhone, allowing developers to build, edit, test and export games entirely from their pocket.

Xogot, developed by Xibbon Inc., launched for iPad earlier in 2025, and its iPhone version is built upon Godot 4.4 with a rewritten user interface in SwiftUI, tailored for touch and smaller screens. The app supports both 2D and 3D development, integrating the Godot runtime so projects remain compatible with desktop workflows.

This upgrade introduces Xogot Lite, a free tier with constraints on project size, active projects and certain advanced settings, alongside a Pro version offering full features. Pricing for Pro is available via monthly, annual or lifetime licences.

The iPhone release brings core Godot tools to mobile: tile map editors, animation panels, scripts, and embedded preview with debugging are all intact. Accompanying features include the Jolt physics integration for 3D simulation, a Metal rendering backend optimised for Apple hardware, and Camera3D preview tools.

Xogot ensures seamless round-trip compatibility: projects created or edited on iPhone or iPad can be opened in Godot on desktop and vice versa. Imports via iCloud, USB or GitHub are supported.

Co-founder Miguel de Icaza emphasised that enabling mobile development addresses a gap in creative tooling: whereas music and visual arts already have mobile professional apps, game development remained desktop-bound. He noted that adaptation to touchscreen and small displays was one of the biggest challenges in the project.

Joseph Hill, co-founder, pointed out a growing interest among educators and indie developers: with iPhone support, development can continue outside formal studio settings, during commutes or in casual environments. Students participating in game jams may also benefit through time-limited free access to Pro features.

Although Xogot uses Godot's open source runtime, the app itself is not open source.

