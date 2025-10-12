Truce Takes Hold As Israeli Forces Begin Partial Pullback

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has entered into force, with the Israel Defence Forces confirming a suspension of major offensive operations and stepping back from parts of Gaza. The armistice supports a mediated exchange: Hamas will release 20 living hostages within 72 hours, and Israel will free a broad list of Palestinian detainees.

The ceasefire commenced at midday local time, with Israeli troops withdrawing to a predetermined“yellow line.” Israeli military statements confirm that while many hostilities have halted, forces will remain in key positions to respond to immediate threats.

As Gazans began returning to the north via designated routes, the first convoys of humanitarian aid moved into the enclave-about 600 trucks a day are now authorised to deliver food, water and medical support. The designated crossings have reopened under international supervision.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the achievement as a diplomatic and military milestone, attributing it to sustained international pressure and the work of U. S., Egyptian and Qatari mediators. He, however, reiterated that Israel would maintain forces“until Hamas disarms.”

Across Gaza, thousands of displaced families are undertaking their first return journeys to homes reduced to rubble. In Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City, one returning resident, 40-year-old Ismail Zayda, said he was relieved his home still stood-but noted that entire neighbourhoods around him lay in ruins.

U. S. involvement deepened with the deployment of around 200 troops to Israel to help monitor compliance and assist civilian-military coordination. These troops will not enter Gaza, but will support a base for aid and stability efforts.

Hamas has confirmed its commitment to the deal, saying it will abide by the terms and continue its“ideological struggle” even after the truce holds. Under the agreement, Israel will free all Palestinian women and children detainees, 250 long-term prisoners, and 1,700 others detained during the conflict.

Diplomatic reactions have been largely positive. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described the agreement as a step toward Palestinian self-determination and urged all sides to seize the opportunity for broader political progress. At the UN, he emphasised that full humanitarian access in Gaza must be prioritised.

Regional states that facilitated the deal-particularly Egypt, Qatar and Turkey-expressed optimism that the ceasefire could sustain momentum for a wider peace process. But significant open issues remain: Hamas's disarmament, Israel's final withdrawal to border lines, and Gaza's post-war governance.

Hardline elements in Israel's governing coalition have voiced concern. Some ministers object to any withdrawal or prisoner releases without tougher conditions on Hamas. The looming question is whether Netanyahu can maintain political cohesion while implementing the terms.

