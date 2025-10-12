Wilcke Shifts 1,500 ETH To Kraken, Fueling Sell-Speculation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke has moved 1,500 ETH into the Kraken exchange, sparking debate over whether he plans further liquidations as the market faces renewed pressure. The transfer coincided with Ether's slide below the $4,000 threshold.

Wilcke's latest deposit comes less than a month after he offloaded ETH worth approximately $9 million, according to on-chain analytics. His known holdings still exceed 90,000 ETH, translating to a valuation above $350 million at current market rates.

Moving cryptocurrency into exchange wallets often suggests intent to sell, but it doesn't guarantee action. Observers note this transaction fits Wilcke's pattern of prior transfers, including earlier large deposits of 105,737 ETH and 9,840 ETH to Kraken. He has also reshuffled holdings across multiple wallets in the past - a tactic that clouds the true motive.

Ether's price has lost ground recently, breaking technical support at $4,000. That drop has intensified concerns about downward momentum, amid warnings that failure to reclaim $4,841 could trigger a deeper pullback toward $2,750.

Yet the broader market tells a mixed story. Over the past two days, at least 15 whale wallets have acquired more than 406,000 ETH, sourcing tokens from major platforms including Kraken, Galaxy Digital, BitGo, and FalconX. That level of accumulation suggests some large holders see current prices as a buying opportunity.

The timing of Wilcke's transfer coincided with Kraken's own developments: the exchange announced a $500 million funding round, valuing it at $15 billion and laying groundwork for a prospective 2026 IPO. Some analysts have argued that Wilcke's move could be a strategic internal adjustment ahead of market shifts rather than a direct sale.

Wilcke's role in the Ethereum project dates back to its earliest years, notably in the development of Geth, the Go-based client now central to the network's operations. Although he stepped back from core Ethereum development in 2018, he later founded Grid Games, a venture into online gaming. His pattern of wallet activity in recent years has drawn attention - transfers of tens or hundreds of thousands of ETH have periodically triggered speculation.

