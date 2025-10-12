Dubai Opens Mainland Door For Free-Zone Firms

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai has launched a new permit scheme that enables free-zone companies to conduct business within its mainland, a move designed to dismantle long-standing regulatory barriers between jurisdictions and unlock new commercial opportunities.

Under Executive Council Decision No. 11 of 2025, the“Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit” allows companies already holding a Dubai Unified Licence to apply for mainland access digitally via the Invest in Dubai platform. The permit spans six months, priced at AED 5,000, and may be renewed under the same terms. The scheme applies initially to non-regulated sectors such as technology, consulting, design, professional services and trading. Companies granted the permit must maintain distinct financial records for mainland operations and will incur a 9 per cent corporate tax on revenues generated onshore.

Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, has partnered with the Dubai Free Zone Council to administer the framework. Ahmad Khalifa Al Qaizi Al Falasi, CEO of DBLC, described the initiative as a step toward“regulatory modernisation” and a more seamless investor experience. Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary-General at the Free Zones Council, said the permit enhances Dubai's competitiveness by combining the flexibility of free zones with access to domestic markets.

Authorities expect the permit to benefit over 10,000 existing free-zone firms, adding 15–20 per cent to cross-jurisdiction business activity in its first year. Businesses can now tap domestic trading avenues and contend for government tenders previously off-limits to entities without a mainland presence. Existing free-zone staff may serve mainland operations, eliminating the need for new hiring under those permits.

Though the permit removes many structural hurdles, certain limitations and compliance obligations remain. Firms dealing in regulated activities-such as banking, healthcare, education or financial services-must still secure approvals from relevant regulators. The new scheme prohibits its use for entities within the Dubai International Financial Centre, which remains under a distinct legal regime.

The resolution introduces three permitted pathways: establishing a branch physically in the mainland, setting up a branch that operates out of the free zone, or obtaining a temporary permit for limited operations. All applications require consent from both DET and the corresponding free-zone authority. The permit regime mirrors the requirements of Resolution No. 11, which mandates separate bookkeeping and compliance under federal and local laws.

Dubai's regulatory architecture has evolved in recent years: free zones traditionally offered full foreign ownership and streamlined processes, but lacked direct access to local markets. To counter that gap, companies often had to replicate operations via separate mainland entities or dual licences-a burden that increased costs and administrative duplication.

The new permit scheme thus signals a strategic pivot toward harmonising the city's jurisdictional divide. Corporate law specialists note that simpler structures reduce overhead, ease governance challenges and mitigate tax or substance-test scrutiny. As one regional legal adviser put it,“Businesses can now use a single platform to expand rather than duplicating corporate filings.”

The pricing and validity terms are notable. The six-month, AED 5,000 permit is significantly more affordable and flexible than establishing a full mainland company, lowering the threshold for smaller firms and startups to experiment with onshore operations. The 9 per cent tax rate aligns with federal rules that apply to mainland income, while free-zone revenues remain eligible for preferential regimes.

