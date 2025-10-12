403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shoolini University ranked 3rd in India, Retains Top 500 Global Position in THE World University Rankings 2026
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Solan, 9 October 2025: Shoolini University has reaffirmed its position as India’s leading private research university, securing the #3 rank in India and retaining its place among the world’s Top 500 in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. Driving India’s growing presence on the global education map, the university has also achieved an impressive #135 global rank in Research Quality, reaffirming its standing as one of India’s most research-intensive and innovation-driven private universities.
Only four Indian universities have made it to the Top 500 globally this year — IISc Bangalore, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Shoolini University. Shoolini extends warm congratulations to all these institutions for collectively strengthening India’s voice in the global education landscape. This remarkable achievement marks the third time in four years that Shoolini University has been ranked among the Top 500 globally by THE, reflecting its consistent rise in academic and research excellence.
“This achievement is a reflection of our focus on excellence and the collective effort of our faculty, researchers and students. Shoolini’s journey has always been about breaking new ground for universities in India and creating a global impact right from the Himalayas”, said Prof. P.K. Khosla, Founder and Chancellor of Shoolini University. “Retaining a Top 500 global position validates our belief that Indian institutions can compete with the best in the world through quality, innovation, and research. I extend my congratulations to all Indian universities that have achieved global recognition in the 2026 rankings — together, we are raising India’s stature in world education”
The ranking highlights Shoolini University’s unwavering commitment to high-quality education, world-class research, innovation, and sustainability in higher education. With a strong emphasis on global partnerships, interdisciplinary learning, and impactful research, Shoolini University continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s leading institutions making a mark on the global academic landscape.
About Shoolini University
Shoolini University, nestled in the serene foothills of the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, is renowned for its research-driven approach and consistently ranks among India's top private universities. It has been recognized as India's No. 1 Private University in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026 and Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2025 and as a Top 100 NIRF University in 2024, further distinguished by its NAAC A+ accreditation.
Shoolini is home to a vibrant community of passionate researchers, diligent students and dedicated faculty. The university is deeply committed to sustainability with a 100% solar-powered campus that recycles every drop of water and implements sustainable practices to minimize its ecological footprint.
Only four Indian universities have made it to the Top 500 globally this year — IISc Bangalore, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Shoolini University. Shoolini extends warm congratulations to all these institutions for collectively strengthening India’s voice in the global education landscape. This remarkable achievement marks the third time in four years that Shoolini University has been ranked among the Top 500 globally by THE, reflecting its consistent rise in academic and research excellence.
“This achievement is a reflection of our focus on excellence and the collective effort of our faculty, researchers and students. Shoolini’s journey has always been about breaking new ground for universities in India and creating a global impact right from the Himalayas”, said Prof. P.K. Khosla, Founder and Chancellor of Shoolini University. “Retaining a Top 500 global position validates our belief that Indian institutions can compete with the best in the world through quality, innovation, and research. I extend my congratulations to all Indian universities that have achieved global recognition in the 2026 rankings — together, we are raising India’s stature in world education”
The ranking highlights Shoolini University’s unwavering commitment to high-quality education, world-class research, innovation, and sustainability in higher education. With a strong emphasis on global partnerships, interdisciplinary learning, and impactful research, Shoolini University continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s leading institutions making a mark on the global academic landscape.
About Shoolini University
Shoolini University, nestled in the serene foothills of the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, is renowned for its research-driven approach and consistently ranks among India's top private universities. It has been recognized as India's No. 1 Private University in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026 and Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2025 and as a Top 100 NIRF University in 2024, further distinguished by its NAAC A+ accreditation.
Shoolini is home to a vibrant community of passionate researchers, diligent students and dedicated faculty. The university is deeply committed to sustainability with a 100% solar-powered campus that recycles every drop of water and implements sustainable practices to minimize its ecological footprint.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment