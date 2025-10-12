403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Vows Resolute Response to U.S. Tariff Threats
(MENAFN) Beijing has firmly rejected Washington’s latest threats of steep tariffs, urging the United States to pursue a negotiated solution rather than escalating economic tensions.
This declaration came in an official statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce on Sunday, responding directly to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to slap a 100% tariff on Chinese imports. The move follows Beijing’s new restrictions on rare earth exports—critical components used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets.
“China’s position on the trade war is consistent: we do not want it, but we are not afraid of it,” the ministry emphasized.
The rising strain threatens to upend a potential summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, slated for the APEC summit in South Korea later this month or early November. This meeting was seen as a crucial chance to restart talks between the world’s largest economies.
Throughout the year, Trump has steadily increased import tariffs to extract trade concessions, but China has resisted, leveraging its economic strength to withstand US pressure.
“Willful threats of high tariffs are not the right way to get along with China,” the Commerce Ministry stated. “If the US insists on going the wrong way, China will surely take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests,” it warned.
Both sides have accused each other of violating the trade ceasefire with new restrictions. Trump has criticized China for “becoming very hostile,” asserting that Beijing is “holding the world captive” by restricting access to rare earth materials.
China’s new export rules now mandate that foreign companies secure special approval before exporting products containing even trace amounts of Chinese-sourced rare earth elements.
In August, the US and China agreed to extend a tariff truce after a prolonged trade war marked by escalating duties. Under the 90-day extension, US tariffs on Chinese goods were lowered from 145% to 30%, while China cut tariffs on American imports from 125% to 10%. That agreement is set to expire in November.
This declaration came in an official statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce on Sunday, responding directly to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to slap a 100% tariff on Chinese imports. The move follows Beijing’s new restrictions on rare earth exports—critical components used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets.
“China’s position on the trade war is consistent: we do not want it, but we are not afraid of it,” the ministry emphasized.
The rising strain threatens to upend a potential summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, slated for the APEC summit in South Korea later this month or early November. This meeting was seen as a crucial chance to restart talks between the world’s largest economies.
Throughout the year, Trump has steadily increased import tariffs to extract trade concessions, but China has resisted, leveraging its economic strength to withstand US pressure.
“Willful threats of high tariffs are not the right way to get along with China,” the Commerce Ministry stated. “If the US insists on going the wrong way, China will surely take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests,” it warned.
Both sides have accused each other of violating the trade ceasefire with new restrictions. Trump has criticized China for “becoming very hostile,” asserting that Beijing is “holding the world captive” by restricting access to rare earth materials.
China’s new export rules now mandate that foreign companies secure special approval before exporting products containing even trace amounts of Chinese-sourced rare earth elements.
In August, the US and China agreed to extend a tariff truce after a prolonged trade war marked by escalating duties. Under the 90-day extension, US tariffs on Chinese goods were lowered from 145% to 30%, while China cut tariffs on American imports from 125% to 10%. That agreement is set to expire in November.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment