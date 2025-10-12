India Will Emerge As 'Food Basket Of World': Shivraj Singh Chouhan (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that India is on its way to becoming the world's“food basket,” driven by the PM Narendra Modi government's new initiatives -- the Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Dalhan Aatmanirbhar Mission.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Chouhan discussed these landmark schemes, the government's efforts to empower farmers, and the vision for India's agricultural future. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Prime Minister Modi recently launched the Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana and the Dalhan Atmanirbhar Mission. How significant are these schemes for farmers?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: These schemes are extremely important for farmers. While some districts in India record high per-hectare yields, many others still lag behind due to low productivity and limited irrigation facilities.

We have identified such backward districts and ensured that 36 schemes from 11 different departments will work together there. This integrated approach will not only enhance productivity but also increase overall agricultural output.

In the case of pulses, our goal is complete self-sufficiency. India is already self-reliant in wheat and rice, but we still depend on imports for pulses. The Prime Minister has initiated a special mission to change this.

By 2030–31, we aim to achieve full self-reliance in pulse production -- benefiting both farmers and the nation.

IANS: Why was there a need to focus on self-sufficiency in pulses?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The main reason is that a large portion of India's population is vegetarian and relies on pulses for protein. As prosperity grows, so does the demand for pulses -- people can't imagine a meal without them.

Another important reason is crop diversification. If we continue cultivating only wheat and rice, soil fertility will decline. Pulses, on the other hand, fix nitrogen in the soil, improving its health. Hence, promoting pulse cultivation is essential.

IANS: You recently visited flood-affected areas. What relief measures have been provided to farmers?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: We were on the ground with the farmers, visiting their homes and standing with them in floodwaters. The Prime Minister has sanctioned a relief package of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab.

I will personally visit Punjab again on October 14. Houses damaged in the floods will be rebuilt using funds from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Additionally, steps are being taken to address the problem of silt accumulation. These efforts are being carried out in coordination with state governments since India's governance structure is federal. We are doing everything possible to ease the suffering of farmers.

IANS: What message would you like to give to officials and ministers who regularly interact with farmers in the fields?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Those who have the privilege to serve must dedicate themselves to the welfare of farmers. Whether one is a minister, an official, or a chief minister - it is our duty to serve farmers.

Real understanding of agriculture doesn't come from sitting in offices; it comes from spending time in the fields. We must work tirelessly because nearly 46 percent of our population depends on agriculture.

IANS: How much has agricultural output increased since 2014, and what are the government's future plans?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: We have increased wheat and rice production to such an extent that we now face storage challenges. India has become a food-surplus country and is even exporting grains. Our aim is to ensure national food security and make India the 'food basket of the world.' We are constantly working to boost productivity and strengthen the agricultural ecosystem.

IANS: What is the government doing to tackle the problem of fake fertilizers and poor-quality seeds?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Fake fertilisers, substandard seeds, and pesticides are a betrayal of farmers' trust -- we consider it a serious crime. The government has launched strict action against such offenders, including sealing factories and conducting large-scale raids. This crackdown will continue because protecting farmers' interests is our top priority.

IANS: Are Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) proving beneficial for farmers?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Absolutely. Over 5.2 million farmers are now associated with FPOs, and around 1,100 such organisations are already functioning with a combined turnover exceeding Rs 15,000 crore.

FPOs are helping farmers get better prices and improve productivity. We plan to expand this model further to reach more farmers.

IANS: How will the government ensure procurement of pulses, and what role will states play?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Agriculture is primarily a state subject, so state participation is vital. The Centre has already ensured procurement of wheat and rice under the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Now, pulses such as urad, masoor, and arhar will also be purchased at MSP, especially from registered farmers. The MSP for these crops has been significantly increased in recent years. States need to take an active role in the procurement process.

IANS: How ready is India to counter the impact of US tariffs?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that India will not compromise on farmers' interests. National interest comes first, and we are fully capable of safeguarding it.

IANS: Could the US enter India's agricultural market?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Any decision regarding this will be made keeping farmers' welfare in mind. Our small and marginal farmers remain our top priority, and protecting their livelihoods is our responsibility.

IANS: Stubble burning remains a serious issue in Delhi-NCR. How is the government addressing it?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Stubble burning is not the right practice. We are encouraging farmers to convert crop residue into compost and adopt direct seeding techniques.

Along with state governments, we are providing custom machines to help farmers manage stubble effectively and avoid burning.

IANS: How are you promoting the use of Swadeshi (indigenous) products?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: For an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the use of Swadeshi products is essential. I personally encourage people to adopt Indian-made goods. Even joining platforms like Zoho represents a step toward embracing Swadeshi values.

IANS: There has been controversy over OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh. What is your view?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The state government has presented its stance clearly.

IANS: What would you say about Rahul Gandhi's frequent foreign trips?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: He spends more time abroad than in India. It seems he lacks a connection with India's culture and values. Criticising one's own country is not the right approach.

IANS: What are your expectations from the upcoming Bihar elections?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Bihar has witnessed remarkable progress -- from the establishment of the Makhana Board to several welfare initiatives that have improved lives. I am confident that the double-engine government will return to power.

IANS: What are your thoughts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 24 years of public service?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Prime Minister Modi's life is fully devoted to the service of the nation. For 24 years, Pm Modi has tirelessly worked for the people -- both as Chief Minister and as Prime Minister. Having such a leader is indeed a matter of great fortune for India.