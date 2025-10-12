403
Putin Set to Reveal New Russian Weapon Soon
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that a new weapon system, previously disclosed but not yet unveiled, will soon be officially revealed, with testing progressing successfully. Speaking at a press conference Friday in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Putin stated: “I think we will have the opportunity in the near future to break some news about a new weapon that we announced a long time ago.”
Putin confirmed that the weapon “is undergoing tests [which] are proceeding successfully,” signaling confidence in its development.
Addressing the future of the New START arms control treaty—which limits the US and Russia’s strategic offensive weapons and is set to expire on February 5, 2026—Putin expressed cautious optimism. He said there remains sufficient time to extend the pact “as long as there is goodwill” from Washington.
Despite uncertainties, Putin emphasized Russia’s sense of security, highlighting the “novelty” and continuous advancement of its nuclear deterrent. He described Russia’s nuclear arsenal as unmatched globally in terms of sophistication.
The Russian leader also acknowledged an escalating global arms race, noting that some countries are considering nuclear tests to verify their arsenals. He warned, “Should such trials take place, Moscow would carry out its own.”
On the topic of US long-range Tomahawk missiles potentially supplied to Ukraine, Putin responded that “our response would be the strengthening of the Russian Federation’s air defenses.” Last week, he cautioned that if US President Donald Trump approves sending Tomahawks—costing approximately $1.3 million each and capable of striking targets up to 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) away—US-Russia relations would suffer severe damage, undermining the “positive tendencies” seen in recent months.
