403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italian prosecutor open probe into fascist chants at youth event
(MENAFN) Authorities in Italy have launched a formal investigation following the circulation of a video that appears to show young members of the ruling right-wing party chanting fascist slogans at a local gathering, according to reports.
The Parma Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it has opened an inquiry after footage surfaced online showing participants performing fascist songs and chants inside the Parma office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.
"No criminal charges have been filed yet, we are still verifying whether the incident took place as reported and if it may constitute a crime," chief prosecutor Alfonso D’Avino stated, as the video triggered widespread criticism and public outrage.
The case has been assigned to Digos, the Italian police’s special investigative unit, which is reviewing the footage to identify those involved.
Reports suggest that the video was recorded on October 28 — the anniversary of the 1922 March on Rome, when fascist supporters and Blackshirt militias took power under Benito Mussolini. The chants allegedly included the fascist-era song “Me ne frego” along with cries of “Duce, Duce.”
Leading opposition figures condemned the incident. Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein described it as "very serious" and called on Prime Minister Meloni to publicly distance herself from the episode. Emilia-Romagna regional PD secretary Luigi Tosiani also denounced the behavior, calling it “a disgrace to the values of a region that fought and died for liberation.”
Parma Mayor Michele Guerra likewise condemned the chants, declaring that the city “will never accept propaganda from a dark and shameful past.”
The Parma Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it has opened an inquiry after footage surfaced online showing participants performing fascist songs and chants inside the Parma office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.
"No criminal charges have been filed yet, we are still verifying whether the incident took place as reported and if it may constitute a crime," chief prosecutor Alfonso D’Avino stated, as the video triggered widespread criticism and public outrage.
The case has been assigned to Digos, the Italian police’s special investigative unit, which is reviewing the footage to identify those involved.
Reports suggest that the video was recorded on October 28 — the anniversary of the 1922 March on Rome, when fascist supporters and Blackshirt militias took power under Benito Mussolini. The chants allegedly included the fascist-era song “Me ne frego” along with cries of “Duce, Duce.”
Leading opposition figures condemned the incident. Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein described it as "very serious" and called on Prime Minister Meloni to publicly distance herself from the episode. Emilia-Romagna regional PD secretary Luigi Tosiani also denounced the behavior, calling it “a disgrace to the values of a region that fought and died for liberation.”
Parma Mayor Michele Guerra likewise condemned the chants, declaring that the city “will never accept propaganda from a dark and shameful past.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment