QSE Index Starts Week Lower
Losses were recorded across all sectors, with declines led by Insurance (-1.52%), Real Estate (-1.08%), Banks and Financial Services (-1.05%), Transportation (-1.03%), Industrials (-0.87%), Telecommunications (-0.71%), and Consumer Goods and Services (-0.45%).
As of 10:00 am, total trading volume reached 84.718 million shares, with a turnover of QR 647.854 million across 3,228 transactions.
