QSE Index Starts Week Lower

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index began the week on a negative note Sunday, falling 109.11 points, or 0.97%, to 10,827 points at the opening of trading.

Losses were recorded across all sectors, with declines led by Insurance (-1.52%), Real Estate (-1.08%), Banks and Financial Services (-1.05%), Transportation (-1.03%), Industrials (-0.87%), Telecommunications (-0.71%), and Consumer Goods and Services (-0.45%).

As of 10:00 am, total trading volume reached 84.718 million shares, with a turnover of QR 647.854 million across 3,228 transactions.

QSE trading declines Financial Services