Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QSE Index Starts Week Lower


2025-10-12 04:01:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index began the week on a negative note Sunday, falling 109.11 points, or 0.97%, to 10,827 points at the opening of trading.

Losses were recorded across all sectors, with declines led by Insurance (-1.52%), Real Estate (-1.08%), Banks and Financial Services (-1.05%), Transportation (-1.03%), Industrials (-0.87%), Telecommunications (-0.71%), and Consumer Goods and Services (-0.45%).

As of 10:00 am, total trading volume reached 84.718 million shares, with a turnover of QR 647.854 million across 3,228 transactions.

QSE trading declines Financial Services

MENAFN12102025000067011011ID1110183288

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search