Court Of Cassation Resolves Non-Qatari Investor's Case After Eight Months Of Legal Battles

DOHA: Eight months of legal battles, four convictions, and a two-month judicial recess... then came the decisive ruling on October 6 that changed everything.

This is the story of a non-Qatari investor who ultimately succeeded, with the help of Abdullah AlAthbah & Partners for Advocacy, in securing an acquittal through the Court of Cassation.

The case began in September 2024, when the investor was abroad and a judgment was issued against him in absentia under the legal concept of“constructive presence.” Opposition proceedings were filed in February 2025 before the Criminal Court of First Instance, but the investor was convicted again-this time in person. He was then convicted twice more on appeal for allegedly receiving hundreds of thousands of riyals without providing the agreed service, in violation of the Consumer Protection Law.

When the case first reached the Court of Cassation, the court overturned the ruling and sent the case back to the Court of Appeal to be reviewed by a different panel due to an error in the previous appellate judgment that had upheld the second first-instance ruling. However, the new appellate panel also issued another conviction, prompting the defense team to return to the Court of Cassation. This time, the court decided to address the matter directly and ruled to acquit the investor.

Lawyer Abdullah bin Hamad AlAthbah explained that persistence in seeking justice was crucial to preventing the complainant or the investor's partners from exploiting the case, stating:“This case was never just about convicting our client-even if the penalty was only a fine-but about achieving swift justice and preventing the severe consequences of such a conviction.

“A guilty verdict would have exposed our client to civil liability, forcing him to pay hundreds of thousands to the plaintiff, including compensation in civil courts.

“Moreover, proving this charge would have allowed the partners to claim millions by using the conviction as evidence that the investor was the real acting manager of the company, contrary to what is recorded in the commercial register. The ruling issued by the esteemed Court of Cassation, after thoroughly reviewing the case, stopped these dangerous consequences and reaffirmed that our country is committed to justice through its judiciary, ensuring that every individual receives their rights regardless of gender, nationality, or religion.”

The final judgment reflects the State's commitment to principles of justice and transparency.