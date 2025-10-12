Doha Falcons Take GCL Podium In Rome As Title Race Heats Up

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Doha Falcons claimed the runners-up place in the Global Champions League (GCL) of Rome as the Cannes Stars powered by Iron Dames delivered the only four flawless rounds to claim victory and draw level on points with championship leaders Valkenswaard United.

With just two stages left in the 2025 season, both Cannes Stars and Valkenswaard on 277 points, but the latter retain lead given their more number of wins this year.

At the Circus Maximus arena, it was the Cannes Stars powered by Iron Dames duo of Sophie Hinners with Iron Dames Combella and Katrin Eckermann aboard Chao Lee & Iron Dames Dialou Blue PS who were simply untouchable across both rounds. The pair produced immaculate clear rounds, combining precision and power to secure a commanding win on 0 faults and an overall time of 151.17 seconds.

Eckermann praised the team's cohesion:“It's always special to win with this team - we trust each other completely, and the horses were in fantastic form today. Rome is one of the most beautiful shows on the circuit, and this win means everything for our championship fight.”

It was a high-intensity showdown from start to finish. Doha Falcons played a great strategy not making a horse or rider change between rounds and impressed with consistency from Sheikh Ali Al Khalid Al Thani and Com'on Stanley alongside Bassem Mohammed with Rocket Man, securing second place on a total of 4 faults after two gritty rounds.

Sheikh Ali said,“I am really happy with my team and my horse who jumped amazing today. This results is really amazing and to help the team rise a bit in the rankings so we are so happy.”

Teammate Bassem explained:“We always try to stick to our plan and jump clear rounds in these team competitions. I am really happy to have my old team member back in the game and I couldn't be more happy to have this result today standing beside him.”

The Paris Panthers completed the podium with a combined total of 6 faults, led by Guido Grimaldi aboard Gentleman and Clara Pezzoli with Fantasia de Beaufour & Hadewyn van't Ravennest to secure their first-ever podium of the season.