Professional Licensing Program Launched To Evaluate Teachers, School Leaders
DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced the launch of the“Professional Licenses” program during the academic year 2025–2026. The program aims to evaluate the professional practices of teachers, coordinators, and school leaders, based on the actual implementation of the National Professional Standards.
The licensing includes the following categories: Teachers, Coordinators, and School Leaders, which encompasses Principals and Vice-Principals for Academic, Administrative, and Kindergarten Affairs.
The Ministry relies on a specialized electronic platform to receive applicants' requests and organize all related processes, from registration to the advanced stages of evaluation.
The evaluation is conducted by specialized committees that undertake the process of assessing the applicants' actual professional practices. These committees use precise tools that measure the extent of applicants' performance compliance with the National Professional Standards approved in the State of Qatar.
