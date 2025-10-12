AI Summit And First-Ever AI-Centric Hackathon To Kick Off On Oct 24

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar is set to strengthen its position as a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation with the launch of the AI Summit & Hackathon 2025, a pioneering event taking place from October 24 to 26, 2025, at the Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a global hub for deep tech, driving innovation that scales from Qatar to the world.

Organised by Risin Ventures, a leading innovation ecosystem builder in the Middle East, this landmark initiative will feature Qatar's first AI-focused hackathon, a milestone in the country's technological and entrepreneurial journey.

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the summit is designed to accelerate digital transformation, foster a knowledge-based economy, and connect global AI leaders, regional innovators, and emerging talent under one platform.

CEO of Risin Ventures, Awdesh Chetal said,“We are proud to launch Qatar's first AI-centric hackathon and bring together world-class expertise at this pivotal moment in AI.

“This summit is more than an event, it is a movement to position Qatar as a leader in ethical, inclusive, and impactful AI.”

Innovation and Entrepreneurship Director of QSTP, Hayfa Al Abdulla added,“We are proud to host the AI Summit & Hackathon at QSTP. Our role is to connect AI and deep tech innovators with the partners, resources, and mentorship they need to turn bold ideas into real-world solutions. By creating this platform, we are helping entrepreneurs scale globally and position Qatar as a hub for impactful technologies.”

The summit will feature keynote speeches and panels by renowned AI experts and leaders, including Hayfa Al Abdulla, who will open the event with insights on Qatar's AI ambitions; Dr. Pascal Dutru (MCIT), speaking on AI governance and digital sovereignty; and additional sessions will include industry leaders discussing AI infrastructure and startup support. Topics will span ethical AI, generative intelligence, healthcare, energy, smart cities, and the future of work.