Qatar Urges Pakistan, Afghanistan To Prioritise Dialogue, Restraint

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Qatar has expressed concern over the escalation of tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the Durand Line, urging both sides to exercise restraint.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said:“The State of Qatar expresses its concern over the escalation and tensions between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the potential repercussions for the security and stability of the region.”

The ministry called on both countries to prioritise dialogue, diplomacy and restraint, and to work towards resolving differences in a way that helps de-escalate tensions and promote regional peace and stability.

It reaffirmed Qatar's support for all regional and international efforts aimed at strengthening peace and security, and underscored its commitment to ensuring the safety and prosperity of the brotherly peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On Thursday night, Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Kabul and the Margha Bazaar area of Barmal district in Paktika province.

In response, on Saturday night, forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) launched retaliatory attacks on Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line in the provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika and Khost.

In a statement issued later, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said the armed forces of the IEA had conducted a successful retaliatory operation against Pakistani security posts along the Durand Line, following repeated violations of Afghanistan's airspace and airstrikes on its territory by the Pakistani army.

The ministry added that the operation concluded around midnight, warning that if Pakistan violates Afghanistan's sovereignty again, Afghan forces are fully prepared to defend the country and will respond decisively.

