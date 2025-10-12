Pakistan Closes Spin Boldak-Chaman Route

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan has closed the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing point to all traffic, officials said on Sunday.

Hafiz Ali Muhammad Haqmal, the information officer of Spin Boldak, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Pakistan shut the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossings to all travel this morning.

He added that there is no issue from the Afghan side.

The move comes after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Kabul and the Margha Bazaar area of Barmal district in Paktika province on Thursday night.

In response, on Saturday night, forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) launched retaliatory attacks on Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line in the provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul, Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika, and Khost.

Pakistan has also closed the Torkham crossing to all movement.

sa