Dubai Culture Launches ISEA2026 Open Call for Participation
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – 10 October 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in collaboration with Zayed University (ZU) will host the 2026 edition of the International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art 2026 (ISEA). ISEA is a global platform dedicated to exploring the intersections of art, science, and technology and anticipating the future of digital art. This initiative aligns with the objectives of Dub’i’s Digital Arts Strategy, which is part of the Autho’ity’s roadmap to empower talent, enhance digital infrastructure, and advance education and training in the digital arts field. The event demonstrates Zayed Univ’rsity’s dedication to advancing its research and educational pillars in creative and interdisciplinary practice.
ISEA2026 plans to bring together artists, researchers and specialists in digital arts to exchange ideas and insights, contribute to shaping a global agenda for creative expression, and explore new artistic practices. The event also aims to encourage innovation, provide a platform to showcase works, promote technological sustainability, and suppo’t Dubai’s cultural and creative industries; reinforcin’ the city’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.
As part of the event, Dubai Culture has launched the open call for participation in ISEA2026 unde‘ the theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity.’ ISEA2026 will take place across Dubai from 10 to 19 April 2026 and will highlight four main thematic pillars‘ ‘Charting Constellat’on‘’, ‘Celestial D’al‘gue–’, ‘Eco⦣8217;Tech ‘utures’, and …#8217;Starlinked Worlds’. In addition to the registered ticketed events, the symposium will feature a rich public programme including workshops, panel discussions, networking events, and creative showcases across prominent cultural venues and landmarks in Dubai.
Dubai Culture is inviting artists, storytellers, researchers and practitioners in the intersecting fields of art, science and technology to submit works across various categories, including: animation and video art, experimental media and photography, new media and digital platforms, live performances and interactive works, concerts and film screenings, public art installations, and interdisciplinary practices. The call also invites proposals to contribute to the conference dialogues through panel discussions, workshops, talks, institutional presentations, forums, and various public programmes. Contributions may include academic papers and conceptual presentations exploring intersections between art, science, technology, and society in relation to the theme.
ISEA2026 will accept artistic submissions (performances, exhibitions, film screenings) and academic contributions until 24 November 2025. All proposals will be reviewed by a curatorial committee comprising experts, curators, and specialists, based on a set of creative and technical criteria.
Participants are required to submit original and well-documented work that align’ with the symposium’s theme and pillars. All submissions must be in English and include detailed technical and logistical specifications, in accordance with UAE regulations and ISEA copyright policies. The application form is available at:
