403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GIC International Catering and Air China start cooperation
(MENAFN- Golin Mena)
Since mid-September 2025, a new airline has joined the client portfolio of GIC International Catering (GIC), a specialist for tailor-made in-flight catering at Frankfurt Airport for currently 21 airlines: GIC is now exclusively responsible for the catering on the direct connection from Frankfurt to Chengdu operated by one of China’s largest airlines, Air China. The long-haul flights connect Germany with the capital of Sichuan Province.
Passengers can look forward to carefully prepared meals that combine European influences with authentic flavors from Chinese cuisine, for example tender beef fillet with roasted potato cubes, buttered snow peas, and thyme demi-glace, or aromatic Kung Pao chicken with crisp vegetables and rice. GIC places particular emphasis on quality, freshness, and an appealing presentation of the dishes, which allows for moments of enjoyment in every service class.
"With Air China, we are starting an exciting new partnership that makes diverse flavors at the highest level tangible. Therefore, it is our goal to offer all guests unique culinary delights – authentic, fresh, and always with attention to detail," says Göksel Yildirim, CEO of GIC International Catering. "We are also particularly pleased about the new collaboration because our companies share values such as hospitality and a love for excellent food."
With this new partnership, GIC strengthens its position as a premium provider for international airline catering at Frankfurt.
25 years of experience in airline catering
The family-owned company from Kelsterbach, near Frankfurt Airport, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and currently produces up to 5,000 meals a day for international airlines, business jets, private charter flights, as well as for schools and events. On a production area of 2,500 square meters, 170 employees ensure smooth logistics and the implementation of the highest quality standards. With Air China, GIC has gained another new customer within a short period. Recently, the company announced the collaboration with the Cuban airline Cubana, which will take-off in December 2025.
Further information about GIC International Catering is available at
About GIC International Catering
GIC International Catering GmbH (GIC), based in Kelsterbach close to Frankfurt Airport, has been a reliable partner in airline catering for 25 years, while also providing first-class catering services for schools as well as private events. As a family-owned business, GIC combines excellent cuisine with tailor-made solutions, sustainability, and cooperative partnerships. With state-of-the-art production and logistic processes as well as strict international security and hygiene standards, GIC stands for reliability and highest quality standards.
Since mid-September 2025, a new airline has joined the client portfolio of GIC International Catering (GIC), a specialist for tailor-made in-flight catering at Frankfurt Airport for currently 21 airlines: GIC is now exclusively responsible for the catering on the direct connection from Frankfurt to Chengdu operated by one of China’s largest airlines, Air China. The long-haul flights connect Germany with the capital of Sichuan Province.
Passengers can look forward to carefully prepared meals that combine European influences with authentic flavors from Chinese cuisine, for example tender beef fillet with roasted potato cubes, buttered snow peas, and thyme demi-glace, or aromatic Kung Pao chicken with crisp vegetables and rice. GIC places particular emphasis on quality, freshness, and an appealing presentation of the dishes, which allows for moments of enjoyment in every service class.
"With Air China, we are starting an exciting new partnership that makes diverse flavors at the highest level tangible. Therefore, it is our goal to offer all guests unique culinary delights – authentic, fresh, and always with attention to detail," says Göksel Yildirim, CEO of GIC International Catering. "We are also particularly pleased about the new collaboration because our companies share values such as hospitality and a love for excellent food."
With this new partnership, GIC strengthens its position as a premium provider for international airline catering at Frankfurt.
25 years of experience in airline catering
The family-owned company from Kelsterbach, near Frankfurt Airport, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and currently produces up to 5,000 meals a day for international airlines, business jets, private charter flights, as well as for schools and events. On a production area of 2,500 square meters, 170 employees ensure smooth logistics and the implementation of the highest quality standards. With Air China, GIC has gained another new customer within a short period. Recently, the company announced the collaboration with the Cuban airline Cubana, which will take-off in December 2025.
Further information about GIC International Catering is available at
About GIC International Catering
GIC International Catering GmbH (GIC), based in Kelsterbach close to Frankfurt Airport, has been a reliable partner in airline catering for 25 years, while also providing first-class catering services for schools as well as private events. As a family-owned business, GIC combines excellent cuisine with tailor-made solutions, sustainability, and cooperative partnerships. With state-of-the-art production and logistic processes as well as strict international security and hygiene standards, GIC stands for reliability and highest quality standards.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment