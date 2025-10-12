Airbus Reports 507 Jet Deliveries In First 9 Months

Dhaka: Airbus said it had delivered 507 aircraft in the first nine months of the year, leaving it with 313 jets to hand over in the fourth quarter to meet its full-year target of around 820 deliveries.

The world's largest planemaker confirmed an agency report that it delivered 73 aircraft in September, a record for that month, signalling an improvement in engine supplies.

A spokesperson said the number of so-called "gliders" - completed jets waiting for engines - had declined from a peak of 60 earlier this year, but did not provide an updated figure.

September's deliveries were up from 50 in the same month last year. The rise, along with a drop in parked gliders, points to faster engine shipments in recent weeks following disruption from a strike at supplier CFM and competing airline demand for spare engines.

-B