Air Defense Forces Destroy 103 Out Of 118 Russian Drones Overnight
On the night of October 12 (from 8 p.m. on October 11), the enemy attacked with 118 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the following sectors: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiiske (the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea), about 50 of them were Shahed type; as well as a guided X-31 air missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, Air Defense Forces shot down or jammed 103 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north, east, and south of the country.
One missile and 15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.
“The attack continues – new groups of strike UAVs have entered the north and east. Follow safety measures!” the Air Force added.Read also: Ukrzaliznytsia receives reports of mining threats on three trains
As reported by Ukrinform, the Donetsk region is left without electricit as a result of morning enemy shelling of the energy infrastructure.
