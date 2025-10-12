Kantara Chapter 1 To Chhaava: 4 Indian Films Enter Rs 500 Crore Club Worldwide In 2025

It's October 2025, and in the past 10 months, many major films have hit the box office. Among them, seven movies have crossed ₹500 crore worldwide, becoming superhits or blockbusters. Let's see...

The four films that have crossed ₹500 crore at the worldwide box office this year are Bollywood's Chhaava and Saiyaara, Tamil cinema's Coolie, and the recently released Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1. Now, let's take a look at their collections.

Worldwide Gross Collection: 508 crore rupees

This Kannada blockbuster released on October 2, 2025, is directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead role. Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram appear in key roles. In India alone, the film has earned over ₹360 crore so far, and its box office run is still going strong.

Worldwide Gross Collection: 518 crore rupees

This Tamil action film hit theatres on August 14, 2025, with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The star-studded cast also featured Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shruti Haasan, while Upendra and Aamir Khan made special cameo appearances. The film's net collection in India stands at ₹285.01 crore.

Worldwide Gross Collection: 570.3 crore rupees

This romantic musical drama released on July 18, 2025, was directed by Mohit Suri. Starring Ahan Panday and Anit Padda, the film became a blockbuster, earning a net collection of ₹329.7 crore in India.

Worldwide Gross Collection: 807.91 crore rupees

This film was released on February 14, 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna also had important roles. The film was based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Its net collection in India was 601.54 crore rupees.