HMC, Abbvie Sign Mou To Bolster Clinical Research
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals Gulf Levant to bring the Clinical Research Advancement Integrated Signature Programme (CRISP) to HMC.
The programme is designed to give clinical research professionals access to world-class training, internationally recognised certification, and ongoing professional support.
AbbVie, in partnership with the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), the only non-profit dedicated exclusively to supporting clinical research professionals globally-will offer a structured learning programme for HMC's researchers and healthcare staff. Through this collaboration, participants will benefit from a structured learning pathway and also have the opportunity to earn ACRP certifications.
Training will cover areas such as good clinical practice, patient safety, research ethics, protocol design, inspection readiness, and the use of new models.
By adopting CRISP, HMC aims to further strengthen the quality and impact of its clinical research, supporting safer, more effective treatments and better outcomes for patients.
HMC seeks to build stronger research capacity and ensure its work meets the highest global standards. Ultimately, this will benefit patients and help position Qatar as a leader in medical innovation.
CRISP will help set new benchmarks in education, certification, and patient safety-empowering clinical research professionals to advance healthcare outcomes and raise the standards of care at HMC and beyond.
