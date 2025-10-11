Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Arrest Suspect In Irbid Vehicle Arson Case


2025-10-11 07:06:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that Irbid Police Directorate and Criminal Investigation Department received a report regarding an unknown individual setting fire to a vehicle in Irbid, as shown in a circulated video.
The PSD spokesperson confirmed that investigations have identified the suspect, who has been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway.

