Police Arrest Suspect In Irbid Vehicle Arson Case

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that Irbid Police Directorate and Criminal Investigation Department received a report regarding an unknown individual setting fire to a vehicle in Irbid, as shown in a circulated video.The PSD spokesperson confirmed that investigations have identified the suspect, who has been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway.

