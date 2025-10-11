403
Egypt To Host Int'l Peace Summit On Gaza On Mon.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Egypt announced on Saturday that an international summit will be held in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, under the title "Peace Summit", with the aim of ending the war on the Gaza Strip and laying the foundations for a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.
In a statement on its official website, the Egyptian Presidency said that the summit will be co-chaired by President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than twenty countries.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, Turkiye, Indonesia, Pakistan, France, Germany, the UK, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and representatives of the European Union and the African Union, are expected to participate.
The statement pointed out that the summit aims to reach international understandings to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians, and establish a timeline for launching political negotiations that lead to a permanent and comprehensive solution based on the two-state solution.
Egypt has intensified its diplomatic efforts in recent hours to ensure the success of the summit and to reach common ground that would revive the stalled peace process.
An opening public session of the summit is scheduled, followed by a closed meeting of participating leaders to discuss proposed initiatives, after which a joint final statement will be issued reflecting international consensus on steps for implementation and follow-up.
The anticipated summit comes as part of Egypt's ongoing efforts since the outbreak of the current crisis in Gaza, reflecting its pivotal role in supporting regional stability and its commitment to alleviating the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people.
US President Trump proposed an initiative aimed at an immediate cessation of hostilities, followed by the launch of a Palestinian-Israeli dialogue under international sponsorship, with Washington committed to supporting Gaza's reconstruction and creating conditions for a lasting peace. (end)
