Kai Trump Shares First Episode Of New Video Series, Plays Golf With Grandfather President Donald Trump At D.C. Course
The inaugural episode features the pair enjoying a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, a private course renowned for its scenic views and challenging layout.
In the video, Kai, an 18-year-old University of Miami golf commit, refers to President Trump affectionately as "Grandpa," highlighting their shared passion for the sport.Also Read | Kai Trump credits grandfather Donald Trump for her growing golf career
The episode showcases their camaraderie, with Kai demonstrating her golfing skills and discussing her aspirations. The series aims to provide fans with personal insights into the Trump family's dynamics, blending sports with familial bonds.
Watch the video here:Know more about Kai Trump
Kai Trump has rapidly ascended as a prominent figure in both the athletic and digital realms. As the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, she has amassed a substantial social media following, boasting over 6 million followers across platforms.
Her influence extends beyond social media; in July 2025, she secured a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Accelerator Active Energy, an energy drink company known for its partnerships with athletes like Travis Kelce and Livvy Dunne.
In a promotional video for the brand, Kai playfully chose Accelerator over her grandfather's preferred Diet Coke, saying, "Sorry, Grandpa," showcasing her growing presence in the influencer space.
Additionally, Kai's endorsement portfolio includes a partnership with TaylorMade Golf, a leading golf equipment manufacturer. Her association with such reputable brands underscores her potential to bridge the worlds of sports and digital media.
