Empowered To Innovate: Two Samburu Girls Who Defied All Odds And Are Now Changing The World

In Kenya's arid and pastoral regions, many girls still grow up under the shadow of child marriage and female genital mutilation. Despite progress, the practice remains deeply entrenched. While data from the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022 shows that the national percentage of women married for the first time by age 18 has declined to 25% in 2022, down from 42% in 1993, child marriage rates in Samburu County remain concerningly high at 30%. The county also faces the highest rates of teenage pregnancy, standing at 50%. Amid these harsh realities, two girls, Antonella and Nashipae, are defying their circumstances. At nine years old, Antonella's father arranged for her to be married off, as he believed that girls should not waste their time on education that educating a girl, in another part of Samburu, Nashipae, only ten, faced a similar fate. Her father, too, withdrew her from school, insisting she was ready for marriage. Before she could understand what was happening, she was subjected to Female Genital Mutilation, a painful rite meant to prepare her for adulthood and, eventually, marriage against her wishes.

Both girls were rescued through community surveillance efforts and government intervention. They found a new home at Samburu Girls Foundation, a safe haven for girls escaping child marriage and FGM. For Antonella, arriving at the Foundation meant safety, care, and education. For Nashipae, it meant healing from physical and emotional trauma. Antonella joined the Nabulaa Accelerator Learning Programme, designed for girls who had never been to school, while Nashipae re-enrolled in Grade 3 to catch up on lost years of learning. Through mentorship, life skills, and psychosocial support, both began to rebuild confidence, rediscover their voices, and relearn that their dreams were within reach.

Their paths intertwined through a shared love for technology. Both are members of the foundation's Technovation Programme, which empowers girls to develop tech-based solutions to local problems. Antonella was part of a team that created Trigger, an application designed to reduce banditry in Samburu. The project won at a regional competition and sparked her leadership journey.

“I am proud of how far I've come. When I reflect on my journey, I feel proud and grateful. I came from a home with no peace, no education, and was on the verge of undergoing FGM and being married off. Today, I am safe, happy, and thriving,” she says. Antonella dreams of completing her education so she can give back to the community.“I want to be a role model for other girls, to show them that change is possible, and that their future can be bright.”

Nashipae's team, Junior Team Almasi, built ENDCUT, an application that helps women sell beaded crafts online while raising awareness about ending FGM. Their project earned a Global Social Impact Award, proving that innovation can emerge from even the most challenging beginnings.

“Joining SGF was the beginning of a powerful and transformative journey for me. I am proud of every step I've taken and of the courage, growth, and accomplishments I have gained since I became part of SGF,” says Nashipae

Both girls have since stepped into leadership roles, with Antonella serving as President of the Technovation Club, and Nashipae as Speaker of the Samburu Girls Foundation's Girls' Council. Together, they mentor and lead younger girls, helping them find their own voices and reminding them that education is the most powerful form of freedom.

The Samburu Girls Foundation, with support from UNFPA in Kenya and the Five Foundation, is tackling FGM and child marriage in Samburu County. The three-year programme focuses on educating girls on their rights so that they can become advocates for change and protect themselves from harmful practices.

