Trump Considers Modi As Great Friend, Says US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor After 'Incredible Meeting' With PM

US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on Saturday held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues and said that President Donald Trump considers PM as a great and personal friend.

The remark comes amid tensions in India-US ties over Trump's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs, including 25 per cent levies for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Sergio Gor also noted that the US values its relationship with India.

“I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi . We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology. We also discussed the importance of critical minerals,” said Sergio Gor.

Gor is on a six-day visit to New Delhi days after the Senate confirmed his appointment as the US envoy to India.

After meeting prime minister, in a post on X, Gor affirmed that Washington's relationship with New Delhi will only strengthen over the months ahead.

Meanwhile, Modi also expressed confidence that India-US ties will further strengthen during Gor's tenure.

“Glad to receive Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held talks with Gor.

"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Wish him the best for his new responsibility," he said.

Gor also met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri .

Just a day ago, in a second phone call in over three weeks period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Trump on the 'success' of the first phase of a US-brokered peace plan for Gaza and also reviewed the "good progress" achieved in the trade negotiations.

"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," Modi said on social media.

Modi also held a phone conversation with a friend, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world," he said on X.