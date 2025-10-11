US Issues Travel Alert For THIS Popular Travel Destination, 'Terrorists May Hit Shopping Spots, Tourist Locations'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States Department of State has issued a travel alert for a popular travel destination, warning that terrorists could target crowded spots such tourists places and shopping centres. While the advisory does not indicate a specific target or threat, officials have advised American citizens to exercise heightened caution. The travel alert has been issued for The Maldives.

In its advisory, the United Sates asked the citizens to exercise increased caution in Maldives“due to terrorism.” It said that terrorists group may attack with little and no warning, as it listed out the places they could target.

“They may target: Tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets and shopping malls, local government facilities, attacks may occur on remote islands. This can lengthen the response time of authorities.”

The Department of State further said that if any American citizen decides to travel to The Maldives, they should keep in mind that“there is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in the Maldives.” Also Read | Katrina Kaif named global tourism ambassador of Maldives

Further, it said,“Visit the US Department of State's country reports on terrorism to learn more. Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. Stay aware of your surroundings. Avoid demonstrations and crowds.”

“Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get important updates and alerts from the U.S. embassy or consulate. Enrolling helps the US embassy or consulate contact you or your emergency contact in an emergency.”

The travellers have also been asked to review the security report for The Maldives.

“Whether you're a first time or frequent traveler, use the International Travel Checklist. We highly recommend that you buy travel insurance before you travel. Check with your travel insurance provider about evacuation assistance, medical insurance, and trip cancelation coverage.”

Maldives Country Security Report

The US Department of State has assessed Malé as being a MEDIUM-threat location for terrorism directed at or affecting official US government interests.

It has included a Terrorism“T” Indicator on the Travel Advisory for Maldives, indicating that terrorist attacks have occurred and/or specific threats against civilians, groups, or other targets may exist.

The department also mentioned that“violent attacks and threats have occurred against members of the local media, political parties, and civil society. In the past, killings and violent attacks have targeted secular bloggers and activists from Maldives.”