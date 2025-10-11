Major Gold Smuggling Racket Busted At Mumbai Airport, Two Airport Staff Among 13 Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday busted an International gold smuggling syndicate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, following an intelligence-led operation code-named 'Operation Golden Sweep.'

The operation led to the arrest of 13 individuals in total, which included foreign nationals, airport staff and the alleged mastermind.

The DRI also seized 10.488 kg of 24 karat foreign-origin gold, valued at approximately ₹12.58 crore from the accused people.

What was their modus operandi?

Investigations revealed that a trans-national syndicate was using the Mumbai airport as a transit point. The syndicate employed transit passengers flying from Dubai to destinations like Singapore, Bangkok, and Dhaka via Mumbai acting as carriers.

These carriers adopted a highly discreet concealment method where gold hidden in egg-shaped wax capsules were placed inside their bodies, an official press release said.

A key element of the syndicate's modus operandi involved using airport staff. Upon arrival in Mumbai, the transit passengers would discreetly hand over the smuggled gold to complicit airport staff within the international departure area.

The staff would then illicitly removed the smuggled gold from the airport premises, delivering it to handlers and receivers who were linked to the mastermind, the release noted.

Who all were arrested?

The syndicate was found to be operated by masterminds based in both Mumbai and Dubai who in turn employed transit passengers, airport staff, handlers and multiple receivers.

Among those arrested include:

- Two Bangladeshi nationals.

- Six Sri Lankan nationals.

- Two airport staff who were working for a meet-and-greet service.

- Two handlers.

- The alleged mastermind based in Mumbai.

The agency noted that the case also highlights the growing insider threat within sensitive infrastructure, where organised syndicates attempt to exploit transit routes and airport personnel for illegal monetary gain .

“The DRI remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard India's economic interests and national security from the threats posed by such transnational criminal syndicates,” the release said.