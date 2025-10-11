NC Govt Has Failed Politically: Ruhullah

File photo of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Srinagar- National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha MP Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday said the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir has“failed on the political front” as it approaches its one-year mark in office on October 16.

“The government is about to complete a year in office. Whatever was needed to be done on the political front has not happened. There was a need to show intent, but I personally feel that has not been shown till now,” Ruhullah told reporters.

He stressed that the government must work to satisfy the people.“If people are satisfied, I am satisfied. If people ask questions, those should be heard seriously. They should ponder where the lacunae are,” he added.

On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Ruhullah criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it has no intention of restoring the rights“snatched from people” following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The move ended the state's autonomous status and divided it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“They want people to remain disempowered. They want to make them more disempowered,” he said.

Commenting on the upcoming bypolls in Budgam, Ruhullah, who has represented the constituency thrice in the erstwhile J&K assembly, said he has conveyed the people's demands to the party.“I have talked to them. I have said what the people of Budgam want. I will talk to you in detail about it after a few days,” he said.