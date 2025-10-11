Denmark Allocates 2.1 Bn Kroner To Counter Unidentified Drones

MENAFN - AzerNews) Denmark's Ministry of Defence has allocated 2.1 billion kroner (approximately $330 million or 561 million manats) to establish resources for detecting and combating unidentified drones,reports.

According to a statement by the ministry, the decision was made based on a proposal from the Danish Armed Forces Command.

In total, 3.8 billion kroner (around $590 million) will be spent between 2025 and 2033 on reserves and new initiatives. The statement noted that, given the current security environment, the Chief of Defence has recommended acquiring counter-drone systems as well as decision-support systems based on artificial intelligence.

“The recent incidents involving unmanned aerial vehicles have increased the Danish Armed Forces' need to strengthen their counter-drone capabilities. Therefore, I am pleased that Denmark is allocating funds for the acquisition of vital resources to enhance its ability to combat drones. This demonstrates that Denmark is reinforcing its efforts to counter this type of hybrid threat,” said Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.