U.S. Jury Orders Samsung To Pay US$445.5 Mln In Patent Infringement Suit
According to the reports from Reuters and other outlets, the federal jury in Marshall, Texas, ruled Friday (U.S. time) that Samsung violated four patents owned by Collision Communications, a New Hampshire-based company specializing in wireless network efficiency technologies.
The jury determined that Samsung's products, including its Galaxy smartphones and notebook computers with wireless functions, infringed the patents in question.
Collision Communications filed the lawsuit against Samsung in 2023, claiming infringement of its proprietary technology.
