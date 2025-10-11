Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Jury Orders Samsung To Pay US$445.5 Mln In Patent Infringement Suit


(MENAFN- AzerNews) A U.S. federal jury has ordered Samsung Electronics Co. to pay US$445.5 million in damages after finding that the South Korean company infringed multiple wireless network technology patents held by an American firm, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

According to the reports from Reuters and other outlets, the federal jury in Marshall, Texas, ruled Friday (U.S. time) that Samsung violated four patents owned by Collision Communications, a New Hampshire-based company specializing in wireless network efficiency technologies.

The jury determined that Samsung's products, including its Galaxy smartphones and notebook computers with wireless functions, infringed the patents in question.

Collision Communications filed the lawsuit against Samsung in 2023, claiming infringement of its proprietary technology.

