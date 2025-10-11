Peace In Ukraine Possible Only After Russia's Defeat On Battlefield Canadian Senator
"As a former history student [...], I can tell you that lasting peace rarely happens without one side winning decisively. Empires don't stop colonizing until they're defeated. That's why a 'brokered peace' with Russia won't work. History shows those agreements collapse almost immediately. The only sustainable path is Ukrainian victory. When Russia loses, then we can talk about peace," Kutcher said.
Given this, he urged Canada to increase its investment in the "Danish model" of supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces.
"I was pleased when Canada contributed $175 million - but I believe we can and should do more," the senator said.Read also: Canada allocates ₴92 million to Ukraine to strengthen cybersecurity
Kutcher added that he is also encouraging the Canadian government to play a more active role in the initiative to establish an air shield over Ukraine.
"We've seen that by not closing Ukraine's skies, Russia has extended drone attacks into NATO and EU countries. So this is no longer just about Ukraine – it's about protecting Europe as a whole," he said.
In late August, Canada announced a new $1.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
