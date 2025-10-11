Ukraine Synchronizes Sanctions Against Russia With Japan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on Telegram .

"We continue our sanctions work and coordinate closely with our partners. We value that Ukrainian proposals regarding sanctions are taken into account by partners when they prepare their packages. We also always implement our partners' sanctions within Ukrainian jurisdiction," Zelensky said.

He noted that in fact, sanctions against Russia for this war have already become a global form of interaction that restores the real power of justice. He stressed that the impact of these international sanctions is being felt in Russia and there will be even greater pressure over this war.

"Today, we synchronized sanctions with Japan – I signed the relevant decree. The sanctions list includes CEOs and companies that generate profits for Russia's war machine, supply weapons, critical components, and equipment," Zelensky said.

Since June of this year, Ukraine has adopted eight sanctions packages and synchronized them with the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and all EU sanctions packages, he added.

"In total, 281 individuals and 633 legal entities have been included, and they are significant actors. We are also pushing for new sanction steps, in particular, the 19th EU sanction package," Zelensky said.

According to Presidential Decree No. 778/2025 "On the Implementation and Lifting of Personal, Special Economic, and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" based on the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's decision of October 11, 2025, eight individuals and 14 legal entities involved in supporting Russia's war machine and circumventing sanctions have been targeted.

Among those sanctioned are Pavel Marinichev, CEO of Alrosa, whose company provides profits to the Russian budget from diamond mining, Sergey Lukin, director of the Tula Cartridge Plant, and Rim Jong Hyok, a representative of the North Korean company KOMID, involved in supplying weapons to Russia.

Additionally, sanctions were applied to Russian defense industry enterprises, including Staut and the Center for Innovative Technologies and Engineering, which supply electronic components, equipment, and communication systems to the Russian army. The private military company Convoy, established in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory and funded by Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg and the sanctioned VTB bank, was also sanctioned.