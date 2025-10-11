Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Working Closely With Partners To Strengthen Energy System Zelensky

2025-10-11 03:07:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the video message was posted on the president's Facebook page .

"First of all, I want to thank all our people working practically around the clock to restore electricity after all these Russian strikes. A lot has been done in Kyiv, in the Kyiv region, and in the eastern regions," Zelensky said.

He added that due to Russian shelling, restoration is significantly complicated in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy regions.

"Last night, the Russians struck Odesa – it was a deliberate attack on our critical infrastructure. A significant number of drones were shot down, but sadly, not all. Odesa's energy infrastructure was hit. Every effort is being made to repair and restore electricity. I expect an update on this after 8 p.m.," Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky, Carney discuss measures to strengthen Ukraine's energy system resilience

He stressed that several important international conversations took place today, with energy being the main topic.

"We are working closely with our partners to ensure sufficient support. There will be further talks in the coming days. This is about equipment that we are stockpiling in reserve for the winter, as well as currently using in our communities, wherever it's needed. It's also about necessary funding. And of course, air defense: only air defense systems, once their numbers are sufficient, can guarantee protection. We are working to secure missiles for these systems," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

