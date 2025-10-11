Egypt Says Ethiopia Managing Nile Dam Recklessly, Causing Sudden Water Discharges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 11 (Petra) – Egypt's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said Ethiopia is managing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in a "reckless manner," leading to the sudden release of large amounts of water toward downstream countries and causing evident damage, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday.The ministry said these developments "confirm the validity of Egypt's repeated warnings about the risks of Ethiopia's unilateral management of the dam on the stability of the Nile River system." It added that Egypt is implementing an integrated plan to strengthen the readiness of its water system to handle any potential emergencies.It explained that the ongoing development of the Toshka spillway and canal is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing discharge capacity and flexibility in water management, ensuring the protection and stable operation of the High Dam. The statement noted that the Nile Revenue Committee, which includes top experts and scientists in water resources management, hydrology, dam operations, and mathematical modeling, oversees decisions related to the operation of the water system, relying on real-time monitoring and advanced hydrological forecasting systems.The ministry stressed that Egypt is closely monitoring the water situation with high precision and full preparedness, noting that all water discharges are managed according to scientifically sound precautionary plans that ensure the country's water needs are met without negative impact, while maintaining full coordination among state institutions to safeguard Egypt's water resources and its established rights in the Nile River.